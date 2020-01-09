US proposal for cooperation makes no sense as long as sanctions remain — Iran’s envoy

Iran will not be misled by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions, Ravanchi told the Iranian news agency IRNA in an interview.

TEHRAN, January 9. /TASS/. US proposal for cooperation with Iran will make no sense as long as US sanctions against Tehran stay in effect, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Thursday.

After the pullout from the nuclear deal the US has imposed numerous sanctions against Iran, thus exerting serious pressure on the Iranians’ lives, Ravanchi noted.

He described "unprecedented" Washington’s sanctions as "economic terrorism," running counter to international law.

Ravanchi recalled that the US government several days ago committed an act of terrorism by killing General Qasem Soleimani, thus starting a new chapter of hostility against the Iranian people.

US President Donald Trump made a TV address to the nation from the White House on Wednesday following Iran’s strike against the facilities the US military uses in Iraq. He professed commitment to peace with Tehran and urged the Iranian side to cooperate in the joint struggle against the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), which he described as Iran’s "natural enemy."

At the same time Trump declared Washington’s intention to "immediately impose additional punishing sanctions on the Iranian regime." He warned that the "sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior."