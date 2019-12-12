No talks held with US on expanding Normandy Four group, says Russian diplomat

GENEVA, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow is not in talks with Washington on expanding the Normandy Four group, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.
"We haven’t contacted the US in this regard. No one has officially spoken to us about including the US in the Normandy group and the Minsk Contact Group," he said in response to a question. "We have heard some sideways remarks and interviews by US State Department officials, who hinted that some consultations were underway. However, it’s not true," Rudenko added.
"We are not in consultations with the US about its participation. A decision on expanding the group should be made by all of its members, but there is no consensus yet," the Russian diplomat pointed out.
The Normandy Four summit, which took place in Paris on December 9, involved French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The four leaders confirmed that the group continued to be guided by the Minsk Agreements. They also agreed to hold the next meeting in four months. Until then, a number of steps are expected to be taken towards resolving the Donbass conflict.