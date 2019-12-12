No talks held with US on expanding Normandy Four group, says Russian diplomat

GENEVA, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow is not in talks with Washington on expanding the Normandy Four group, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We haven’t contacted the US in this regard. No one has officially spoken to us about including the US in the Normandy group and the Minsk Contact Group," he said in response to a question. "We have heard some sideways remarks and interviews by US State Department officials, who hinted that some consultations were underway. However, it’s not true," Rudenko added.