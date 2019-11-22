Evo Morales' daughter refuses to leave Bolivia and go to Mexico — interim authorities

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 22. /TASS/. The daughter of former Bolivian president Evo Morales refused to leave Bolivia and go to Mexico, El Deber newspaper reported on Thursday citing Bolivia's acting foreign minister, Karen Longaric.

"She refused to get political asylum [in Mexico]. This is fully her personal decision. She has her reasons, on which I cannot comment," Longaric said.

The Bolivian interim authorities earlier allowed Evaliz Morales Alvarado, who is currently in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, to leave the country and promised security guarantees to her.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.