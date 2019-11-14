Russia is EU’s ‘strategic problem,’ not strategic partner — European Council head

BRUSSELS, November 14. /TASS/. Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk said that throughout the five years of his term, he had been assuring European leaders that Russia was the European Union’s "strategic problem," not "strategic partner."

"I had to publicly remind others, almost every week, that Russia is not our ‘strategic partner’, but our ‘strategic problem’. I was even labelled a ‘monomaniac’, for being so focused on this subject," he said in a speech in the College of Europe in Bruges on Wednesday.

According to Tusk, his main focus was to maintain European unity, for which "Kremlin's aggressive policy" was the main challenge.

"I was (and still am) convinced that, in this game, what is at stake, is not only the future of independent Ukraine and the security of Central Europe, including that of my country, but the sovereignty of Europe as a political entity," he continued. "And I had no doubt that Putin's strategic goal was not only to regain control of the former Soviet Union territories, but also to systematically weaken the EU by provoking internal divisions."

Tusk said his efforts had eventually "paid off."

"We maintained our unity, also in terms of sanctions, throughout my entire term," he added.