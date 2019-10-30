US, Russia must discuss conditions for prolonging New START — US ambassador nominee

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The US must begin the discussion of the conditions for the prolongation of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) without delay, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, nominated for the position of US Ambassador to Russia, said on Wednesday during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on reviewing his candidacy.

"They [the Russians] are investing in <...> strategic systems that they would view as not covered by New START. I believe that they need to be included <…> in our discussions going forward with the Russians in advance of what would be otherwise the lapsing of the New START treaty on February 5, 2021," he said. Sullivan mentioned "at least 5 other weapon systems" that, according to him, have been publicized by the Russian authorities. "When I discussed this with my Russian interlocutors in Geneva this past summer, I made it clear to them that <…> it’s not going to matter to the president or the people of the United States if we’re hit by an ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile — TASS] that is covered by the New START treaty or some hybrid weapon <…> low-yield nuclear weapon that destroys Denver or Salt Lake City," Sullivan said. "All those systems need to be addressed," he stressed. "Their [Russia’s] strategy is to comply with New START, and we’ve determined that they have, but to build these other systems and a large number of devices that we don’t really have a lot of transparency on," the US diplomat added. "We asked for the number of nuclear weapons that they [Russia] had, nuclear devices, and they wouldn’t even address the question," he concluded. Counterterrorism dialogue with Russia

John Sullivan promised on Wednesday that if appointed ambassador, he will conduct dialogue with Russia in the sphere of counterterrorism, arms control, regulation in Syria and Afghanistan and other issues. "If confirmed, I will continue to support dialogues with the Russian government on counterterrorism and arms control, as well as on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, on Syria, and many other issues," he said during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. "This requires sustained diplomacy with the Russian government in areas of shared interests, for example in arms control, nonproliferation, and counterterrorism, and resolute opposition to Russia where it undermines the interests and values of the United States and our allies and partners, for example by threatening stability in Europe and election security in the United States." "Our relationship with Russia has reached a post-Cold War ebb," Sullivan noted. He stressed that as deputy secretary of state, he has been "directly involved in developing U.S. policy on Russia", which concerns dialogue on strategic stability and introduction of new sanctions. Reinstatement of Russia-US embassy staff

