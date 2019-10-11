Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian PM to attend Russia-Africa summit in Sochi

"We confirm that the prime minister will come to Sochi," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Price for reaching a peace deal with Eritrea, will attend the Russia-Africa summit in Russia’s Sochi, a spokesman for the Ethiopian embassy in Moscow told TASS on Friday.

"When Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in April 2018, he made it clear that he wished to resume peace talks with Eritrea. In close cooperation with Isaias Afwerki, the President of Eritrea, Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long "no peace, no war" stalemate between the two countries. These principles are set out in the declarations that Prime Minister Abiy and President Afwerki signed in Asmara and Jeddah last July and September," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a press release.

The first Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will be held on October 23-24 in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to take part.