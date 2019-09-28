Venezuelan government urges opposition to resume Norway-mediated dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The government of Venezuela requested the opposition to resume negotiations mediated by Norway.

"The extremist sector of the Venezuelan opposition has been asked to once again engage in Norway-mediated talks," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told reporters at the UN headquarters.

According to the official, the Venezuelan government is ready for a dialogue, but "it should be conducted without foreign interference and be based on respect of sovereignty."

In May, at least two rounds of indirect talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition took place in Oslo, organized with the support of Norway. The new stage of dialogue began in Barbados on July 8. Maduro stated that the talks were fruitful.

In August, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza informed that the Venezuelan government decided to suspend the talks with the opposition, not refusing to hold them in the future, citing "dangerous and blatant aggression" from the side of the US government, namely another wave of sanctions imposed by Washington.