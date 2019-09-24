US welcomes announcement of Syrian constitutonal committee formation

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The United States has welcomed UN's announcement of the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, the US Department of State said in a press statement released on Monday.

"The United States welcomes UN Secretary General Guterres' announcement that an agreement has been reached between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Negotiations Commission to form a Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," the press statement said.

"While much work remains to be done, this is an encouraging step toward reaching a political solution to the Syrian conflict," the statement added. "We aprpeciate the work of the UN Secretary General, UN Envoy Pedersen, Turkey, Russia, and the members of the Small Group [the UK, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the US and France] in achieving this result," the statement noted.

"We will remain engaged with the UN and other parties to encourage all possible efforts to advance the political track," the statement said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee earlier on Monday and thanked Russia, Turkey and Iran for assisting in this sphere.