Russia, China offer to help Venezuela in preparing for 2020 Olympics — Maduro

CARACAS, August 16. /TASS/. Russia and China have offered to help Venezuelan athletes to prepare for the next Summer Olympic Games, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

"Russia and China have offered us special help in training," Maduro said at a meeting with young athletes that was broadcast on Twitter.

He said that "many athletes" will be able to go to Russia and China for training. "I am confident that we will show our best results in history at the Tokyo Olympics," Maduro noted.

The next Summer Olympic Games will be held in Japan's Tokyo in July-August 2020.