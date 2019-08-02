German customs seize 4.5 tonnes of cocaine worth 1 billion euros

BERLIN, August 2. /TASS/. About 4.5 tonnes of cocaine have been seized in the German port city of Hamburg. The customs service reported that the shipment is worth approximately 1 billion euros on the black market.

Customs officers found the illegal substance in a container, which was shipped from the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, and was meant to be delivered to a customer in Antwerp. The documentation suggested that the shipment contained soybeans. In reality, 211 sports bags were found inside with cocaine stuffed in them.

The press release points out that it is the largest cocaine shipment that has even been seized by German customs officers.