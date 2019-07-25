North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea — Yonhap

North Korea castigates US for reneging on vow and scheduling military exercise with Seoul

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles from near its coast town of Wonsan into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

AFP reported citing US officials that North Korea launched short-range missiles.

North Korea last carried out a major weapons test in early May. According to South Korea's JCS, North Korea launched a barrage of projectiles from the vicinity of Sinori in the North Pyongan province on May 9.