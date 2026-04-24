Formula One races to be back on Turkey’s raceway starting in 2027

ANKARA, April 24. /TASS/. The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the calendar of the Formula One World Championship next year with a five-year contract, F1 press office said in statement on Friday.

"Formula 1 today announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2027, with Istanbul Park confirmed on the calendar through the 2031 season following a new agreement with Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports," the statement reads.

"Formula 1 ranks among the world’s foremost sporting events, distinguished by its spectacle, its young fan base, and its leadership in automotive technologies," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. "In our country, too, Formula 1 enjoys a broad following across all age groups - especially among our youth - with a truly passionate fan base."

"We have hosted Formula 1 a total of 9 times: 7 races between 2005 and 2011, and two races during the COVID period in 2020 and 2021," Erdogan continued.

"I regard Turkey’s return to the Formula 1 calendar as a clear reflection of the strong confidence placed in our country - in our robust organizational capacity; in our modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, and, of course, in the renowned hospitality of the Turkish Nation," the Turkish president added.

President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said in turn: "We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Turkey and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1."

"As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment," Domenicali added.