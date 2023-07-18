RUSADA continues testing athletes despite existing difficulties

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) continues wide-scale testing of athletes in strict compliance with international standards, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Tuesday.

"RUSADA is testing athletes, doping control is conducted in strict compliance with standards’ requirements," she noted. "Within the framework of an audit, international experts inspected RUSADA’s paperwork regulating doping control procedures and studied in detail how the agency conducts tests. Every month, we are sending the World Anti-Doping Agency detailed reports on our operations; there are no issues raised with us. There are certain difficulties such as logistics, equipment purchases, and payments but RUSADA is coping and tests are being performed to the extent necessary" she explained.

On Tuesday, Alfons Hoelzl, president of the German Gymnastics Federation, in an interview with Deutschen Presse-Agentur said that the executive committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) should not let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete internationally for a number of reasons, including insufficient, in his opinion, RUSADA control.