Over 4,300 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. More than 4,300 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 4,358 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation in at the Hmeymim airbase and distributed 5.9 tons of food among its residents.

According to Ignasyuk, four shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government forces by the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). One Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of mortar shelling.

Apart from that, he said that the US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day.