Putin trust rating stands at 78% — Public Opinion Foundation

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian public's level of trust in President Vladimir Putin is 78%, with 79% of respondents saying they are happy with how is running the country, the results of a Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) poll conducted on October 11-13 among 1,500 Russians indicate.

"Some 78% of Russians (no change) said they trust Vladimir Putin. Moreover, the majority of the public (79%, no change) are confident that he is handling his duties as the head of state well," the foundation stated.

Meanwhile, 54% of the survey participants (a 3 p.p. increase) are happy with the government as a whole. According to 59% of respondents (a 1 p.p. increase), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is performing well.

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party amounted to 44% (a 2 p.p. decrease), the backing of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased to 7% (a 1 p.p. decrease), the support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) remained at 10% (no change), 3% of the respondents (a 1 p.p. decrease) expressed trust in the A Just Russia-For Truth party, another 3% (no change) favored the New People party (no change).