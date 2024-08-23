Four employees killed in hostage-taking incident at Russian prison — officials

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Four employees of Penal Colony No. 19 in the Volgograd Region were killed in a hostage-taking incident, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said.

"Four criminals took eight employees and four inmates hostage at the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service’s Penal Colony No. 19 in the Volgograd Region. The criminals inflicted stab wounds of varying severity to four employees. Three of them died," the agency said. "Four others, who put up resistance, were hospitalized. One of them died in hospital."

"During a special operation to free the hostages, which was conducted by employees of the Volgograd Region's Department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service and the Russian National Guard, all four criminals were liquidated. The criminal activity of the bandits caused injuries to four convicts. There were no casualties among the employees that took part in the operation to free the hostages," the agency went on to say.