German death row inmate in Belarus asks Lukashenko for pardon

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. German national Rico Krieger, sentenced to death for terrorist activity in Belarus, has sent a petition asking to be pardoned to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

According to the channel, Krieger’s case has just been discussed in the president’s office. "He petitioned for a pardon," the Telegram channel said.

According to the BelTA news agency, Lukashenko invited people involved in the German’s case to advise him on the issue.

"Rico Krieger is a German citizen. Turns out he was born merely in 1993. A Belarusian court sentenced him to the death penalty," the head of state noted. "According to our constitution and laws, the president always has the final say. Whether he was petitioned or not… I have already said at some point that the toughest thing a president ever has to do is decide on cases related to the death penalty. But the decision has to be made," he explained. Lukashenko added that he wants to get input from people "directly involved in considering this case."

The Minsk Regional Court found Krieger guilty of committing an act of terrorism, collaborating with foreign intelligence with the intention of harming Belarus’ national security, espionage, mercenarism and creating or participating in an extremist organization. The defendant was also found guilty of illegal possession and transportation of explosive substances and devices by an organized group, deliberate damage to transport routes which could have resulted in a human death, crash, accident or other dire consequences. Krieger did not appeal the verdict and it took legal effect.