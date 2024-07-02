Heatwave sweeps through central European Russia — weather forecasts

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Extremely hot weather is forecast in several Russian regions today and the rest of this week, with air temperatures rising up to 36-37 degrees Celsius, director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"The weather in Moscow will be very hot today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and in the first half of the day on Friday. Air temperatures are expected to range from 32 to 35 degrees. This is abnormally hot weather," he said.

According to Vilfand, the entire European part of Russia will experience a heatwave in the coming days. Air temperatures are forecast to rise up to 37 degrees in the Moscow, Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, and Lipetsk Regions, about six to eight degrees above the norm.

Hot weather is also anticipated in the Volga Federal District. "In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Republic of Tatarstan and Chuvashia, temperatures will hit 36-37 degrees Celsius," Vilfand added.