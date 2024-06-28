St. Petersburg International Legal Forum spotlights BRICS agenda — forum’s president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The BRICS agenda was a key focus of this year’s St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF 2024), the forum’s president and executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said.

According to Kobyakov, the harmonization of jurisdictions within BRICS was a central topic during the forum. He described the fact that "the BRICS agenda was actually discussed during the Legal Forum for the first time" as a "serious breakthrough." "I think we will continue doing this," Kobyakov, who is also an adviser to the Russian president, said.

"We are now in the middle of our presidency of BRICS, having conducted around 50 events. In September, we will host a forum of BRICS justice ministers. <…> If the ministers find it necessary to refer issues of legal cooperation to the consideration of the heads of state, we are likely to see the discussion of the legal agenda during the summit [of BRICS in Kazan on October 22-24]," he noted.

SPILF 2024 themed "Law: The Foundation of Global Balance" is running in St. Petersburg on June 26-28.