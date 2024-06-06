Technical condition of Zaporozhye NPP meets safety criteria — watchdog

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The technical condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant currently meets safety criteria, but around it strikes by the Kiev regime periodically continue, the chief of the technical supervision watchdog, Alexander Trembitsky, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The very technical condition of the power plant in terms of nuclear and radiation safety meets the required criteria," he said.

"Strikes by the Kiev regime, not at the power plant but around it, continue periodically," Trembitsky added.

Since September 2022, all units of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been shut down. Five of them were in the state of "cold shutdown," and one - in the state of "hot shutdown."

The equipment is maintained in accordance with the necessary regulations under strict control of radiation safety standards. When the heating season in Energodar ended on April 13, the fourth power unit of the plant was also transferred into the "cold shutdown" mode.

