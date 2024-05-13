Spontaneous memorial set up in honor of Belgorod building collapse victims

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A spontaneous memorial has been established near the apartment building on Shchorsa Street in Belgorod that collapsed due to shelling by Ukraine on Sunday, the mayor's office reported on its Telegram channel.

The bodies of 15 people were removed from under the rubble, the office added.

"A spontaneous memorial has been set up. Rescuers ask citizens to be extremely attentive and careful, it is unsafe to be at the scene. The area is cordoned off," the message reads.

According to the press service, the territory has been cleared of debris. Experts continue to help people still left in the building. "They escort residents to those apartments, where it is safe to stay, so that they can pack their stuff," the mayor's office added.

Belgorod and its surroundings came under massive shelling from Ukraine on Sunday. The debris of Tochka-U missile damaged a ten-story residential building in Belgorod. The entryway completely collapsed. To date, the bodies of 15 people have been recovered from under the rubble.