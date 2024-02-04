Former Russian lawmaker Ponomarev charged with high treason — FSB

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Former member of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Ilya Ponomarev (recognizes as a foreign agent) has been charged with high treason, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"On the basis of the collected data, the FSB Investigative Directorate opened and consolidated into a single case criminal cases under article 275 (high treason in the form of siding with an enemy), part 2, article 205.5 (participation in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist under Russian laws), part 2, article 205.2 (public calls in the internet for terrorist activities), provision ‘v’ of part 2, article 280.4 (public calls in the internet for activities aimed against Russia’s security) of the Russian Criminal Code," it said.

The investigation continues. "Actions by all those involved will be qualified under the Russian Criminal Code and accomplices of the Kiev regime will be strictly punished," the FSB added.

Since 2014 Ponomarev has been actively supporting the Kiev regime and publicly condemning Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Since the beginning of the special military operation, he has been publicly voicing support for armed units of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion (both recognized as terrorist organizations in Russia), which were established in Ukraine and are fighting against Russian law enforcement and army servicemen. According to the FSB, he called on Russian citizens to commit a high treason by means of joining Ukrainian troops and fighting against Russia. "He also called for actions aimed at seizing power through ousting the current authorities and the Russian president," it said.