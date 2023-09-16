Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Wearing masks as well as other preventive measures have again been made mandatory in the Russian Government House over a seasonal surge in colds, flu and Covid, the cabinet of ministers told TASS.

"Extra preventive measures, including wearing masks, are being temporarily introduced in the Government House premises. The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

The cabinet expects that the temporary restrictions "will contribute to maintaining a favorable epidemiological situation."

Initially, wearing masks was made mandatory in the government at the outbreak of the pandemic, back in 2020. However, since this April, wearing masks and other similar measures have not been mandatory, but remained recommended.

Earlier, the RBC announced the return of anti-epidemic restrictions in the House of Government. According to the media group, wearing masks will be introduced there on September 18, face-to-face contact between staff members will be limited and the number of foreign and domestic work trips will be reduced.