Tennessee zoo welcomes world’s only giraffe missing its spots — daily

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. The world’s only spotless giraffe was born at a private zoo in North East Tennessee, the New York Post reported, citing the zoo.

"Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet," the newspaper quoted Bright’s Zoo as saying in a statement. The baby giraffe without any spots, currently standing at around two-meters (six-feet) tall, was born at the zoo back on July 31.

According to the zoo’s founder, Tony Bright, the unique calf may create what he said would be "a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation." In just the past three decades, he said, 40% of the wild giraffe population was lost.