Two-thirds of Georgians back government’s decision not to slap sanctions on Russia — poll

TBILISI, May 11. /TASS/. The Georgian government’s decision not to impose sanctions against Russia is supported by a majority of Georgian citizens, according to a survey by the GORBI public opinion and market research agency, made public on Thursday.

According to the poll, commissioned by the Imedi TV channel and conducted from April 22 to May 7, the decision to not introduce sanctions was supported by 66% of the surveyed Georgian nationals with 29% saying they were opposed. The remaining five percent of the respondents either did not know what to answer, or refused to answer. A total of 2,026 citizens were polled.

In a similar survey conducted in November of 2022, the decision not to slap sanctions on Russia was backed by 65% of polled citizens, with 25% being against it.

On February 25, 2022, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he had no plans to impose sanctions against Russia, citing the national interests of the country. In March 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recalled the ambassador from Tbilisi for what he called "an immoral position" from the Georgian authorities on the sanctions issue.