Putin upbeat about efforts to develop new Russian regions

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Everything is in place to foster the socio-economic development of the new regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony in Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by video link, the head of state wanted some hard details about the program, "so that people could see the potential."

"I have no doubt that through joint efforts the outlined tasks will definitely be accomplished. We have all the resources, experience and expertise for that," Putin assured.

He thanked all Russian regions for providing support to the country’s new constituent members, as well as construction workers, engineers and people in various spheres taking part in restoration efforts.

"I know that they are being carried out at a rapid pace, and that there are visible results already. Yet, we still have a lot to do to bring life in the DPR, the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic - TASS) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions back to normal," Putin added.

The Russian leader also promised to discuss the current situation and development plans for specific sectors of the economy with government officials at the next meetings.