Animaccord to premiere new Masha and the Bear season on March 16

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Animaccord Animation Studio has released the sixth season of its Masha and the Bear computer-animated television series, with the first episode being available on the project’s Russian-language YouTube channel starting March 16, the studio told TASS on Thursday.

"Animaccord, an animation studio that owns the rights to Masha and the Bear, one of the world’s most popular kids shows, according to Parrot Analytics, 2023, is getting ready to release new seasons of the cartoon series and family movies in Russia in 2023. Today, on March 16, the studio will premiere a new, sixth season of everybody’s favorite Masha and the Bear classics on its Russian-language YouTube channel," the studio said, adding that the new releases would later be broadcast on major Russian TV channels and new media platforms.

The studio also said they were planning to double production of new episodes this year. While debuting the sixth season, Animaccord will release a teaser for a seventh season later this year. For the first time, episodes will introduce new characters, apart from Masha and her cousin Dasha, and the cartoon series will also feature new locations.

Also in 2023, Animaccord is planning a series of theatrical releases for the family audience in the largest cinema networks of the country, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

Masha and the Bear is Animaccord’s Russian animation project that is considered the most popular animated show for preschool kids internationally. The series also remains the most watched cartoon on YouTube globally with over 130 billion views. It holds more than 55 YouTube Creator awards and it has been translated into 45 languages for distribution on the world’s largest digital platforms.