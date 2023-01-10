Bone-chilling temperatures recorded in Russia’s Arctic area for second day running

YAKUTSK, January 10. /TASS/. A weather observation point in Russia’s northern Sakha Region recorded a temperature of minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday morning, the regional Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Office said.

Similar temperatures were reported in the area on Monday night.

The office said in a statement on Telegram that the temperature stood at minus 60 degrees Celsius at the Olenyok observation point at 12:00 am Moscow time on Monday. The office added later that the Zhilinda observation point had recorded a temperature of minus 62 degrees Celsius (minus 79.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at 3:00 am Moscow time, while the temperature was minus 59 degrees Celsius (minus 74.2 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Olenyok facility.

Extremely frosty weather with temperatures at about minus 50 degrees Celsius has set in in Batagai, Verkhoyansk, Zhigansk, Kyusyur, Oymyakon, Polyarny, Ust-Nera and Ytyk-Kyuel. The temperature stands at or below minus 45 degrees Celsius at the Amga, Batagai-Alyta, Belaya Gora, Krest-Khaldzhai, Kuiga, Namtsy, Okhotsky Perevoz, Srednekolymsk, Ust-Maya, Churapcha and Eyik observation points.

The temperature dropped to minus 46 degrees Celsius (minus 50.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city of Yakutsk as of 12:00 am on Tuesday. According to the city’s education department, first-to eighth-graders have been exempt from attending school.