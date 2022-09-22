Women may take up certain positions during mobilization — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Women who have certain military specialties may take up some positions during Russia’s partial mobilization campaign but the need for such specialists is minimal, Spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Department of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Rear-Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Thursday.

"Certainly, there are some positions that can be filled by women who have the relevant military specialties but the need for such specialists is minimal," he pointed out.

Tsimlyansky also specified that privates and sergeants under 35 years, junior officers under 50 and senior officers under 55 were subject to mobilization.