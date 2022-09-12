Tourist flow from Russia to Europe down 90-95% this summer compared to 2019

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to Europe plunged by 90-95% during the summer season of 2022 compared with the same period in 2019, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said in a statement on Monday.

"The tourist flow from Russia to Europe plummeted this summer season compared to 2019 by 90-95%. Tourists that still decided to vacation in EU countries, flew there with transfers, chose high-class hotels, and organized trips mainly through travel agencies," the statement said.

Greece, Spain, Italy and France were the most popular European destinations among Russians this summer. Greece led the pack because of lower prices and its friendly visa policy, ATOR explained. Most Russian tourists booked holidays in Europe through travel agencies, the association added. That said, before the pandemic, Russians mainly made such trips on their own. During this summer season, tourists bought both full package tours to Europe and separate accommodation services from travel agencies.

According to market players, trips to Europe were expensive in the summer, mainly due to an increase in the price of flights. Four-and five-star hotels were the most sought after among Russian tourists. All-inclusive hotels were also in demand. Tourists wanted to pay all possible services in the Russian Federation, since Russian bank cards do not work outside the country due to the ongoing sanctions.

European partners continued cooperating with Russian travel agencies in the summer. Foreign companies are ready to further work together with the Russian market to accept tourists as well, ATOR noted.