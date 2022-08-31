Total number of sports facilities in Hainan exceeds 30,000

HAIKOU, August 31. /TASS/. The total number of sports facilities and grounds for physical activities in the southern Chinese province of Hainan exceeded 32.9 thousand by the end of last year, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the article, their total area reached 38.72 million square meters, which amounts to about 3.82 square meters per resident of the region. The sports infrastructure created by the authorities includes about 1.4 thousand athletics fields and over 1.5 thousand swimming pools.

The province also has 20,660 football, basketball and volleyball fields, as well as 6,800 equipped fields for table tennis and badminton.

According to the publication, this tropical province also has six facilities for winter sports, including six locations for skating and one for skiing.

In total, there are 685 sports halls in the region, as well as 148 walking paths with a total length of more than 322 kilometers.