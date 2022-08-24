Developer expects to prove efficiency of tailored coronavirus vaccine in one to two months

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology expects to be able to prove the efficiency and safety of a tailored coronavirus vaccine within one to two months, the facility's Deputy Director Denis Logunov said on Wednesday.

"The goal is for us to prove that <…> the vaccine is effective and safe, making sure that research does not take too much time," he pointed out at a forum dubbed the ‘All-Russia Discussion Club COVID-19 UPDATE.’ "We are most likely to achieve this goal soon, that is, in the coming month or two, so that we can launch the production of the tailored variant of the vaccine," Logunov added.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) earlier announced that the Gamaleya Center had developed another version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, tailored to combat the Delta and Omicron strains. According to the RDIF, the mediation reliably reduces the viral load in the lungs of animals infected with the Omicron BA.5 coronavirus subvariant.