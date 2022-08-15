Mishustin to hold meeting in Yakutsk on floods, forest fires

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will travel to Yakutsk on Monday to hold a meeting on preventing fires and floods and disaster relief efforts.

He’s also expected to visit an IT center and meet with Yakutia head Aisen Nikolayev.

Mishustin will be coming from Gorno-Altaisk where he held a meeting on Friday on developing the domestic tourism industry.

Yakutia has suffered from fires and floods this year. As of August 14, forest fires are raging across 69,000 hectares. In all of Russia, forest fires cover 194,600 hectares, and efforts are made to put them out.