Chubais taken to intensive care unit in European clinic, Sobchak says

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Anatoly Chubais, the ex-CEO of Rusnano corporation and a former Russian presidential envoy, is on life support at a European clinic, Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak said on Sunday, citing Chubais’ wife, Avdotya Smirnova.

"Chubais is in an intensive care unit. I have just spoken to Avdotya. His condition is instable. He felt sick suddenly, with weakness in his arms and legs," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

"I was taken to a European clinic with Guillian-Barre syndrome. I am in condition of medium gravity, stable," Sobchak cited Chubais.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, serious neurological disorder. It is an autoimmune disease that affects the peripheral nervous system. It can cause muscle weakness, reflex loss, and numbness or tingling in parts of your body. It can lead to paralysis, which is usually temporary. The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is unknown but in most cases it is preceded by a bacterial or a virus infection, including SARS-CoV-2. According to medics, some coronavirus vaccines add to the risks of this syndrome.

Chubais was dismissed from the post of Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organization in the interests of sustainable development in March.

According to a source close to Chubais, he left Russia onboard a private plane in late March.