BANGKOK, February 16. /TASS/. Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, will soon get a new official name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, however, the current name will be recognized, the Office of the Royal Society announced on Wednesday.

After the name change is checked by a special government committee, the name Bangkok will be used in parentheses.

Krung Thep Maha Nakhon is the capital’s name in the Thai language. Bangkok, the city's English name, has been in official use since November 2021.