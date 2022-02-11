Hainan's cultural heritage is unique – expert

HAIKOU /China/, February 11. /TASS/. The southern Chinese province of Hainan has a unique cultural landscape and cultural heritage resources. Former curator of the Gugong Palace Museum and head of the Gugong Museum Academy Shan Jixiang said.

"Hainan province has a unique cultural landscape and cultural heritage resources," he was quoted as saying by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN). "It is a major cultural heritage region," he added.

Shan Jixiang mentioned the historic Qilou Old Street in Haikou (provincial capital), the centuries-old salt fields in Danzhou in the northwest of the island, the Five Officers Temple in Haikou, the traditional embroidery of the Li people (one of the national minorities living in China) and other sites and cultural treasures of the province, noting that all these are treasures and assets of Chinese culture.

The article points out that Shan Jixiang has repeatedly stated that Hainan is a province with a rich cultural heritage. According to the publication, in 2010 he noted that the development of cultural heritage of the southern island has shifted from focusing on individual cultural sites to protect cultural landscape, from protecting only ancient relics to protecting and maintaining including modern cultural heritage.

As the HICN notes, in recent years, Hainan has continuously strengthened the protection of its cultural and spiritual heritage and held activities to promote their development. Among them are dance and theater festivals, exhibitions, competitions, an international cultural week and other events that have allowed the province's culture to "blossom".

The publication also notes that Hainan's spiritual heritage includes traditional music, folk art and literature, traditional music and theater, traditional sports for the province, painting, traditional medicine and pharmacology and several other categories. According to the HICN, the province currently has 32 spiritual heritage projects of national significance, 82 of provincial significance, and more than 300 city and county-level projects.