TASS ushers in Chinese-language news feed

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. TASS Russian News Agency is launching its Chinese-language news feed TASS Chinese News Service on February 1, the Department of Corporate Communications reported.

The news service will release at least 90 messages per day: breaking news, interviews, expert opinions, biographies and factboxes. Later, the news wire will release roundups of the day’s top stories and press reviews.

The key topics of TASS Chinese News Service will be foreign and domestic policy, developments unfolding in the Commonwealth of Independent States, economics and finance, science and space, security and the development of the military and industrial complex, society, culture and sports.

According to TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov, the launch of the Chinese-language news wire is a long-awaited and significant event for the agency. “Symbolically, we are announcing the launch of TASS Chinese News Service on February 1, marking the Chinese New Year. This will be a great gift for the huge Chinese-speaking audience. Russia and China enjoy strategic partnership relations. Our cooperation has been actively developing in all areas, including in the media space,” Mikhailov said. “We place great importance on covering the progress of bilateral ties in the framework of international structures: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joint projects in the economic, defense and humanitarian fields. All these and many other issues will be certainly reflected in this news wire,” Mikhailov explained.

TASS Chinese News Service will release news weekdays from 07:00 to 21:00 (Moscow Time).

Subscribers to TASS Chinese News Service will find out the viewpoints of key speakers regarding relevant issues on the international stage, the economy and public life, and get updated on economic forecasts and expert assessments.

Special attention is focused on Russian-Chinese cooperation, Russia’s contacts with the countries of the Asian-Pacific Region, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the United States.

A specially formed Chinese desk for foreign subscribers will be in charge of it, said TASS Deputy Director General, Editor-in-Chief Mikhail Petrov. The team includes both correspondents and translators, who are native Chinese speakers.

Users will be able to get free access to TASS Chinese News Service in the TASS News Terminal, which provides more than 60 TASS products in various formats, including news in English, Spanish, French, Chinese and Russian, as well as previews of its photo and video content.

TASS Chinese News Service is the third news wire in a foreign language launched by TASS over the past year. In 2021, news in the Spanish and French languages became available to the agency’s subscribers.