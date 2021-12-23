Twitter fined another $41,000 for refusal to delete banned content

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A Justice of the Peace court in Moscow has fined Twitter another 3 mln rubles ($41,000) for refusing to delete banned content, with the total amount of the fine imposed on the company reaching 58 mln rubles ($792,000), the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS.

"The Justice of the Peace of the magistrate court department No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court found Twitter guilty on the administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restriction under the legislation of the Russian Federation) and imposed a fine totaling 3 mln rubles," the press service stated.

According to Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media Vadim Subbotin, Google, Facebook and Twitter have not deleted around 5,500 files with banned information, facing a fine totally worth over 140 mln rubles ($1.9 mln) as of today. The issue is about information about extremist files, as well as files that may stoke social or religious tensions, files with glorification of terrorists, the propaganda of drugs and other banned files.

The watchdog assumes measures on slowing Twitter traffic and imposes fines via court due to this, Subbotin said, adding that, particularly, a turnover-based fine will be imposed on Facebook (Meta Platforms) for the first time due to the failure to delete banned information on a systematic basis.