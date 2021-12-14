Putin speaks against introducing QR code restrictions for transport on New Year’s eve

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with government members on Tuesday that he was against introducing restrictions requiring QR codes for using public transport on New Year’s eve.

"It seems to me that it is quite a complex story to introduce such restrictions now, on New Year’s eve. We will create a lot of problems for people," the Russian president said, commenting on the reports by Secretary of the General Council of the ruling United Russia party Andrey Turchak and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev on the decision to remove the bill on introducing QR codes for public transportation from the agenda.

In particular, they noted that the document had caused many questions among citizens, especially a question about what to do in emergency situations that prompt urgent use of public transportation. As Savelyev concluded, in this regard there were plans "to have a closer look at the risks that arise in using electronic certificates" and finalize the bill.

The head of state also heard explanations by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova that restrictions associated with QR codes were being introduced in other countries. She drew Putin’s attention to the fact that such restrictions were normally introduced temporarily amid the growing incidence of coronavirus cases.

On December 13, the State Duma Council removed the bill on QR codes for public transportation from the agenda, which was announced by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier pointed out, people’s interests are a priority in examining complex bills and the bill on QR codes for transport requires "very thorough and expert study.".