Russia remains main destination for migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan - ministry

BISHKEK, December 11. /TASS/. Most migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan seek employment in Russia, and the republic’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2015 has facilitated the conditions of their sojourns, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The Russian Federation remains an important and main destination of employment for Kyrgyz citizens," the spokesperson said. "Given that the Kyrgyz Republic is an EAEU member, the republic’s citizens, when entering into labor contracts, can stay in Russia and work in accordance with Russia’s legislation without any restrictions."

According to the Kyrgyz side, about 750,000 Kyrgyz nationals are currently working in Russia. Of those, about 350,000 are employed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Last year, remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan amounted to more than $2 billion, or around 25-30% of the country’s GDP.