Situation in tourism industry stable despite spread of Omicron strain, expert says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant hasn’t affected Russia’s tourism industry much, Vice President of the Russian Travel Industry Union Yuri Barzykin told TASS.

"It has not led to a major decline in sales and bookings," he pointed out, adding that restrictions introduced by Russia’s federal sanitary watchdog did not apply to the destinations most popular among Russian tourists.

Barzykin also said that the situation in the tourism industry remained quite stable as companies did not expect to see major cancellations during the upcoming holiday season.