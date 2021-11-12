Vessel to pump out oil products from grounded Rise Shine ship expected on Saturday

VLADIVOSTOK, November 12. /TASS/. An oil pumping vessel to extract fuel from the Rise Shine container carrier in distress in the Primorsky Region is expected to reach the incident site on Saturday, the press service of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport told TASS on Friday.

"An emergency rescue team is currently inspecting the ship from inside, it should estimate the fuel in the tanks and present proposals on how to pump it out. The preliminary plan is to pump out fuel onshore and from there to the oil pumping vessel. It is to approach the incident site on Saturday. This is the main plan so far, but the weather can still prevent it," the press service noted.

Small oil spots continue surfacing around the container carrier, it noted. The largest of them measured 5 x 6 meters and was expunged using sorbents.

The wind velocity will be 6-11 m/s during the coming night and will intensify to 8-13 m/s during the day, Lead Expert of the Primorsky Weather Center Viktor Chulkov told TASS earlier. Waves are anticipated to be as high as 1.25 m.

The Rise Shine container carrier ran aground on Tuesday. The crew consisting of 14 Chinese nationals was evacuated. About 300 tonnes of fuel are on board. Divers inspected the port side on the rock and did not find any visible damage. The starboard inspection has not started because of powerful sea wave activity. The vessel sails under the colors of Panama.