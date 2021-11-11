Warm October in Yakutsk in 2021 hits record of recent 74 years

YAKUTSK, November 11. /TASS/. Past October for Yakutsk is the warmest over the entire history of weather observation. The average air temperature was minus 2.9 degrees, which is by 5 degrees above the normal rate, Tatiana Marshalik of the local meteorology service told TASS.

"In Yakutsk, the average air temperature in October made minus 2.9 degrees," she said. "Thus, October 2021 takes the second line, where the first line is taken by October in 1947 with the average temperature of 3.1 degrees."

The expert explained the untypically warm weather by "very active cyclones."

"Within October, the precipitation was under the two-months’ level, and the snow layer was only 9cm thick," she said. "In the warm weather, all the fallen snow was thawing.".