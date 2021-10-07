Russian detained in Bulgaria on suspicion of industrial espionage — police

SOFIA, October 7. /TASS/. The Bulgarian police detained a Russian citizen and two Lithuanian citizens on suspicion of industrial espionage, the press center of the Stara Zagora regional police department reported.

According to the press center, a 24-year-old Lithuanian citizen and his 59-year-old compatriot, as well as a 60-year-old Russian citizen, worked at the Arsenal military plant and had an access to innovative technologies used at the enterprise.

The police detained them on the border with Greece on October 5 after the plant had reported the loss of products and documents, which were of interest to Bulgarian and foreign companies. The three foreign employees of the plant had been on vacation since September 17 and had not returned to work.

Vladimir Chertkov, head of the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria, said that the diplomatic mission did not yet have information about the detention. "We have not received official information about the arrest of the Russian citizen," he said.