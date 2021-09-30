Terrorists plotting attacks in Moscow Region handed lengthy prison terms, says FSB

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Second Western District Military Court sentenced five members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) to 25 years behind bars for plotting a terrorist attack in the Moscow Region, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS on Thursday.

"For committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 205.5 ("Organization of the activities of a terrorist organization") and Part 2 of Article 205 ("Terrorist act") of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the court sentenced Alibekov to 25 years in prison with a fine of 300,000 rubles ($4,000); Azizov and Bakhodurov to 18 years behind bars and a fine of 250,000 rubles ($3,400) each; Shakhmedov to 19 years in jail and a fine of 250,000 rubles ($3,400); and Mamurov to 18 years behind bars," the FSB reported.

According to the federal agency, they were plotting attacks against police stations and an educational institutions in Moscow.

"It is established that Alibekov as the leader, Azizov, Bahodurov, Mamurov and Shakhmedov, under the leadership of the IS emissary, established a clandestine ring in the Moscow Region to commit terrorist attacks by blowing up police premises and educational institutions in Moscow," the FSB specified.

Following that, they intended to enter Syria to further join the hostilities on the side of terrorist groups.