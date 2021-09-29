Russia’s A Siege Diary wins best director at Beijing Film Festival

BEIJING, September 29. /TASS/. A Siege Diary by Russian film director Andrei Zaitsev has won the best director award at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival, the Russian Embassy in China reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian film A Siege Diary (directed by Andrei Zaitsev) won best director at the Beijing International Film Festival," the embassy said in a statement.

The film tells a story of a young woman trapped in Leningrad besieged by Nazi troops in the first winter of the blockade. She recently buried her husband and travels across the whole city by foot to see her father for the last time and ask him for forgiveness. The script is based on famous literary works as well as memoirs of siege survivors and their diaries.

Zaitsev delivered an address at the festival’s closing ceremony to particularly note, "it is necessary to constantly remind people and the humanity about such tragedies." "That is why participating in this film festival is very important to me," he added.