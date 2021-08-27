Over 1,000 musicians included in Spasskaya Tower Festival’s joint orchestra this year

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Over 1,000 Russian and foreign musicians have been included in the joint orchestra that will perform at the Spasskaya Tower Festival international military musical festival this year, says the festival’s director, head of Russian Armed Forces Military Orchestra Service Major General Timofey Mayakin.

"Over one thousand people counting the honor guards, and foreign musicians," Mayakin said.

He revealed how one conductor can manage such a large orchestra.

"The joint orchestra only performs in the finals. The music material is being put together in advance. We send out music scores, the orchestras rehearse and come to the festival with the material already learned. It is my goal to unite all this into one complete entity," he said.

According to Mayakin, the conductor has assistants who each manage their own orchestra.

"One person cannot control such mass of people, of course, but, when there are so many assistants nearby, everything is possible, he said.

The Spasskaya Tower Festival opens Friday on Moscow’s Red Square and will last until September 5. Orchestras from Russia, Belarus, Greece, Qatar and Mexico will participate this year. Special guests include singer Tamara Gverdtsiteli, the Turetsky Choir Art Group and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.