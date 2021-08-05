Climate changes in Russia are much faster than across the globe, says ministry

MOSCOW, August 5./TASS/. Processes within the framework of global worming are 2.8 times faster in Russia than in the rest of the world, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said on Thursday referring to data from the Rosgidromet Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.

In December 2020, specialists from the federal service reported that temperatures in Russia were rising 2.5 times faster than the global average. "All climatic research in our country is done by Rosgidromet. The service reports that the warming in Russia is 2.8 times faster than across the world," Alexander Kozlov told a government session via a video link, chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

This pace of the warming has a very negative effect on the Arctic, the minister stressed. "Over 15 million people live in a frost zone," he added.

"However, Russia has no comprehensive system for monitoring permafrost for now. Which means that we don’t see what is going on with it in reality," the minister noted.

He reiterated that with this in view, plans are to create in Russia a system for monitoring the Arctic Region, for which 1.7 billion rubles ($23.73 million) will be channeled. The system to monitor permafrost in the Arctic Region is to be set up on the basis of Rosgidromet in two stages. From 2022 to 2024, methods and technology for monitoring will be developed to be then created after 2024.