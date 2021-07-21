Putin offers condolences to Xi Jinping over deadly floods — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences over floods in China’s Henan province in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Russian president conveyed his words of heartfelt sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones in the disaster and wished the injured a speedy recovery," the statement reads.

Parts of China’s Henan province have been flooded due to heavy rains. The situation is particularly difficult in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou. According to the latest data, at least 25 people have been confirmed dead there, with 12 killed in flooded subway cars.