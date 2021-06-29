Medvedev calls for teaming up with ASEAN in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) need to coordinate efforts to ensure extensive coronavirus vaccination, ex-Russian Prime Minister, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at a roundtable discussion with parties of ASEAN countries on Tuesday.

"We need to pool efforts together to ensure widespread vaccination of citizens," Medvedev said. "This is a difficult task but we are ready to further interact with our partners in this area," he stressed.

This campaign also involves "the possibilities offered by Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine," Medvedev explained. "It has proven its reliability and safety," he emphasized.

As a whole, Russia and the ASEAN bloc could share their experiences and the available potential in the vaccination drive, Medvedev mentioned.

Today "the anti-coronavirus fight remains the number one task," the Russian politician pointed out. "Our common task is to concentrate efforts on protecting people from this dangerous disease and ensure day-to-day safety," he stressed.

Russia, like other states, has taken unprecedented anti-crisis measures amid the pandemic, Medvedev remarked.

The chairman of the United Russia party also told his ASEAN colleagues about the party’s work to fight the pandemic. He outlined the party’s basic steps amid the coronavirus spread, mentioning amendments made to the nation’s legislation, charity events and the opening of volunteer centers.